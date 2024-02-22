MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE: MAX) Stock Jumped 74.42% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE:MAX)’s traded shares were 1.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.75% or $3.91. The 52-week high for the MAX share is $17.01, that puts it up 13.7 from that peak though still a striking 74.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.08. The company’s market capitalization is $925.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 155.87K shares over the past three months.
MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE:MAX) trade information
MediaAlpha Inc (MAX) registered a 24.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.75% in intraday trading to $19.71, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.84%, and it has moved by 74.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.90%. The short interest in MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE:MAX) is 1.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.1 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
MediaAlpha Inc (MAX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that MediaAlpha Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MediaAlpha Inc (MAX) shares have gone up 135.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.24% against 12.70.
While earnings are projected to return 51.69% in 2024.
MAX Dividends
MediaAlpha Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE:MAX)’s Major holders
MediaAlpha Inc insiders own 57.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.87%, with the float percentage being 98.24%. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 136 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 22.86 million shares (or 49.44% of all shares), a total value of $235.65 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 6.0 million shares, is of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s that is approximately 12.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $61.9 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MediaAlpha Inc (MAX) shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 3.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.62 million, or about 1.34% of the stock, which is worth about $6.41 million.