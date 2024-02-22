MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE: MAX) Stock Jumped 74.42% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE:MAX)’s traded shares were 1.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.75% or $3.91. The 52-week high for the MAX share is $17.01, that puts it up 13.7 from that peak though still a striking 74.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.08. The company’s market capitalization is $925.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 155.87K shares over the past three months.

MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE:MAX) trade information

MediaAlpha Inc (MAX) registered a 24.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.75% in intraday trading to $19.71, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.84%, and it has moved by 74.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.90%. The short interest in MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE:MAX) is 1.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.1 day(s) to cover.