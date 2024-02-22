Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN) Has Lost -35.91% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.27% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the MAXN share is $38.91, that puts it down -747.71 from that peak though still a striking 14.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.91. The company’s market capitalization is $242.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.55 million shares over the past three months.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) registered a -4.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.27% in intraday trading to $4.59, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.95%, and it has moved by -9.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.65%. The short interest in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) is 8.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.95 day(s) to cover.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) shares have gone down -65.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.91% against 22.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.40% this quarter and then drop -302.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $233.8 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $244.48 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $323.5 million and $318.33 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -27.70% and then drop by -23.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.74%. While earnings are projected to return 57.69% in 2024.

MAXN Dividends

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 05 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd insiders own 38.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.55%, with the float percentage being 90.78%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 200 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.92 million shares (or 3.66% of all shares), a total value of $54.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.9 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $53.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF owns about 0.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.57 million, or about 1.09% of the stock, which is worth about $8.98 million.