Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: LSDI) Investing Potential Is $0.24

During the last session, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:LSDI)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.37% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the LSDI share is $3.24, that puts it down -1250.0 from that peak though still a striking 29.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $4.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 million shares over the past three months.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:LSDI) trade information

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) registered a 14.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.37% in intraday trading to $0.24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.88%, and it has moved by 17.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.88%. The short interest in Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:LSDI) is 0.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.86 day(s) to cover.