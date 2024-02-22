Lichen China Ltd (NASDAQ: LICN) Investing Potential Is $1.13

During the recent session, Lichen China Ltd (NASDAQ:LICN)’s traded shares were 1.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -2.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.61% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the LICN share is $3.54, that puts it down -213.27 from that peak though still a striking 44.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.63. The company’s market capitalization is $30.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 398.46K shares over the past three months.
Lichen China Ltd (NASDAQ:LICN) trade information
Lichen China Ltd (LICN) registered a -6.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.61% in intraday trading to $1.13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.65%, and it has moved by -41.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.93%. The short interest in Lichen China Ltd (NASDAQ:LICN) is 16120.000000000002 shares and it means that shorts have 0.22 day(s) to cover.
LICN Dividends
Lichen China Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Lichen China Ltd (NASDAQ:LICN)’s Major holders
Lichen China Ltd insiders own 66.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.01%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11800.0 shares (or 0.07% of all shares), a total value of $15576.0 in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 12812.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $16911.0.