Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) Has Been Falling -97.85% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s traded shares were 7.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.00% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the JAGX share is $2.83, that puts it down -4616.67 from that peak though still a striking -16.67% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.07. The company’s market capitalization is $3.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.21 million shares over the past three months.
Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information
Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) registered a -11.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.00% in intraday trading to $0.06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.14%, and it has moved by -39.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.85%. The short interest in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) is 4.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.
Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Jaguar Health Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) shares have gone down -86.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.89% against 12.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -22.00% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.61 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.76 million by the end of Mar 2024.
JAGX Dividends
Jaguar Health Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders
Jaguar Health Inc insiders own 15.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.28%, with the float percentage being 2.70%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 0.38% of all shares), a total value of $10981.0 in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.19 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $10924.0.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10924.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 97435.0, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $5534.0.