Iveda Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: IVDA) Shares Have Been Up About 51.69% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2024

During the recent session, Iveda Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:IVDA)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.78% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the IVDA share is $1.90, that puts it down -97.92 from that peak though still a striking 42.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $15.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 104.51K shares over the past three months.
Iveda Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:IVDA) trade information
Iveda Solutions Inc (IVDA) registered a -4.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.78% in intraday trading to $0.96, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 30.74%, and it has moved by 63.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.28%. The short interest in Iveda Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:IVDA) is 16420.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.49 day(s) to cover.
Iveda Solutions Inc (IVDA) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 78.20% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $873k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.49 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.47 million and $2.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -40.50% and then jump by 17.50% in the coming quarter.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.56%. While earnings are projected to return 24.00% in 2024.
IVDA Dividends
Iveda Solutions Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 31 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Iveda Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:IVDA)’s Major holders
Iveda Solutions Inc insiders own 6.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.30%, with the float percentage being 4.61%. Heritage Wealth Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 1.32% of all shares), a total value of $0.12 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.17 million shares, is of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.’s that is approximately 1.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.
Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 22987.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25055.0 market value.