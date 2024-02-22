Is Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) Hit More of the Losses Given A -17.38% Dip From High?

During the last session, Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS)’s traded shares were 7.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.94% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the PINS share is $41.60, that puts it down -17.38 from that peak though still a striking 41.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.60. The company’s market capitalization is $24.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.33 million shares over the past three months.

Pinterest Inc (PINS) registered a 0.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.94% in intraday trading to $35.44, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.76%, and it has moved by -4.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.07%. The short interest in Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) is 30.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.53 day(s) to cover.

Pinterest Inc (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pinterest Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pinterest Inc (PINS) shares have gone up 28.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 22.02% against 22.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 62.50% this quarter and then jump 19.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $700.03 million as predicted by 27 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 27 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $827.34 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $602.58 million and $708.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.20% and then jump by 16.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.64%. While earnings are projected to return 22.38% in 2024, the next five years will return 23.30% per annum.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Pinterest Inc insiders own 0.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.03%, with the float percentage being 92.93%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,046 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 55.9 million shares (or 9.61% of all shares), a total value of $1.53 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 34.48 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $942.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pinterest Inc (PINS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 18.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $507.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.78 million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $376.63 million.