Is My Size Inc (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the recent session, My Size Inc (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s traded shares were 0.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.02% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the MYSZ share is $2.74, that puts it down -470.83 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $1.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 118.67K shares over the past three months.
My Size Inc (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information
My Size Inc (MYSZ) registered a -2.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.02% in intraday trading to $0.48, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.11%, and it has moved by 2.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.90%. The short interest in My Size Inc (NASDAQ:MYSZ) is 10080.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
My Size Inc (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that My Size Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. My Size Inc (MYSZ) shares have gone down -79.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 65.86% against 21.30.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 66.17%. While earnings are projected to return 65.86% in 2024.
MYSZ Dividends
My Size Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
My Size Inc (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders
My Size Inc insiders own 25.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.17%, with the float percentage being 16.34%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21756.0 shares (or 0.49% of all shares), a total value of $23929.0 in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 365.0 shares, is of Sandy Spring Bank’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $401.0.
Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 3464.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4156.0 market value.