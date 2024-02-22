Is Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ: LYT) Still A Buy After sinking -36.32% Last Week?

During the recent session, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT)’s traded shares were 2.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.16. The company’s market capitalization is $8.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.41 million shares over the past three months.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) trade information
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT) registered a -9.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.87% in intraday trading to $0.05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -36.32%, and it has moved by -51.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.65%. The short interest in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) is 0.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.
LYT Dividends
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT)’s Major holders
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd insiders own 78.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.05%, with the float percentage being 9.60%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 38674.0 shares (or 0.10% of all shares), a total value of $18165.0 in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 40712.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $19122.0.
Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 40712.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22391.0 market value.