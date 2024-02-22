Is Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX: GROY) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.22% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the GROY share is $2.48, that puts it down -48.5 from that peak though still a striking 29.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.18. The company’s market capitalization is $242.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 536.75K shares over the past three months.
Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY) trade information
Gold Royalty Corp (GROY) registered a -7.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.22% in intraday trading to $1.67, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.14%, and it has moved by 18.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.45%. The short interest in Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY) is 1.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.73 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Gold Royalty Corp (GROY) estimates and forecasts
Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).
While earnings are projected to return 60.00% in 2024.
GROY Dividends
Gold Royalty Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 25 and March 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Gold Royalty Corp is 0.02, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.20 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.
Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY)’s Major holders
Gold Royalty Corp insiders own 30.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.92%, with the float percentage being 12.75%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.43 million shares (or 3.76% of all shares), a total value of $9.6 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 2.55 million shares, is of Bank of Montreal/Can/’s that is approximately 1.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.51 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gold Royalty Corp (GROY) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 4.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 51444.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $75108.0.