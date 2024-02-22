Is Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX: DXF) Hit More of the Losses Given A -2268.42% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.33% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the DXF share is $9.00, that puts it down -2268.42 from that peak though still a striking 36.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.24. The company’s market capitalization is $0.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.15 million shares over the past three months.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) trade information

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF) registered a 10.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.33% in intraday trading to $0.38, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.41%, and it has moved by 8.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.93%. The short interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) is 39600.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.