Is Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX: DXF) Hit More of the Losses Given A -2268.42% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.33% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the DXF share is $9.00, that puts it down -2268.42 from that peak though still a striking 36.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.24. The company’s market capitalization is $0.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.15 million shares over the past three months.
Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) trade information
Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF) registered a 10.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.33% in intraday trading to $0.38, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.41%, and it has moved by 8.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.93%. The short interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) is 39600.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.
DXF Dividends
Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF)’s Major holders
Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.53%, with the float percentage being 33.53%. Rhumbline Advisers is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14354.0 shares (or 0.36% of all shares), a total value of $2041.0 in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 5318.0 shares, is of HRT Financial LP’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $756.0.