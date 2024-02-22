Is Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX)’s traded shares were 6.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $65.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.71% or -$0.47. The 52-week high for the BSX share is $66.86, that puts it down -1.69 from that peak though still a striking 30.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.92. The company’s market capitalization is $96.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.48 million shares over the past three months.

Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) registered a -0.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.71% in intraday trading to $65.75, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.20%, and it has moved by 8.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.28%. The short interest in Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) is 10.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.55 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Boston Scientific Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) shares have gone up 30.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.76% against 20.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.50% this quarter and then jump 5.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.68 billion as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.93 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.39 billion and $3.6 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.70% and then jump by 9.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.05%. While earnings are projected to return 10.00% in 2024, the next five years will return 12.04% per annum.

BSX Dividends

Boston Scientific Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX)’s Major holders

Boston Scientific Corp. insiders own 0.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.07%, with the float percentage being 94.30%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,654 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 137.49 million shares (or 9.39% of all shares), a total value of $7.44 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 122.24 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.61 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 45.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.47 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 34.23 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $1.85 billion.