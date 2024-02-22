Is AES Corp. (NYSE: AES) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, AES Corp. (NYSE:AES)’s traded shares were 4.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.79% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the AES share is $26.41, that puts it down -59.58 from that peak though still a striking 30.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.43. The company’s market capitalization is $11.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.87 million shares over the past three months.
AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) trade information
AES Corp. (AES) registered a 0.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.79% in intraday trading to $16.55, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.44%, and it has moved by -1.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.90%. The short interest in AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) is 22.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.91 day(s) to cover.
AES Corp. (AES) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that AES Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AES Corp. (AES) shares have gone down -7.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.59% against 4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.70% this quarter and then jump 72.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.80% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.36 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.14 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.06 billion and $3.24 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.70% and then drop by -3.10% in the coming quarter.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.38%. While earnings are projected to return 2.88% in 2024, the next five years will return 7.50% per annum.
AES Dividends
AES Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for AES Corp. is 0.67, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.05 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.