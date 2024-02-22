Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNPR)

During the recent session, Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR)’s traded shares were 61.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 65.98% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the MNPR share is $3.51, that puts it down -269.47 from that peak though still a striking 71.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.27. The company’s market capitalization is $14.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.84 million shares over the past three months.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) trade information
Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) registered a 65.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 65.98% in intraday trading to $0.95, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 180.41%, and it has moved by 166.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.76%. The short interest in Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) is 21520.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.32 day(s) to cover.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Monopar Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) shares have gone up 52.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.28% against 15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 34.80% this quarter and then jump 10.50% in the quarter after that.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.97%. While earnings are projected to return 20.48% in 2024.
MNPR Dividends
Monopar Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR)’s Major holders
Monopar Therapeutics Inc insiders own 60.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.45%, with the float percentage being 3.72%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 99176.0 shares (or 0.70% of all shares), a total value of $84795.0 in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 41892.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $35817.0.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 52392.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44795.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 45167.0, or about 0.32% of the stock, which is worth about $38617.0.