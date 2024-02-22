Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNPR)

During the recent session, Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR)’s traded shares were 61.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 65.98% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the MNPR share is $3.51, that puts it down -269.47 from that peak though still a striking 71.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.27. The company’s market capitalization is $14.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.84 million shares over the past three months.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) trade information

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) registered a 65.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 65.98% in intraday trading to $0.95, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 180.41%, and it has moved by 166.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.76%. The short interest in Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) is 21520.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.32 day(s) to cover.