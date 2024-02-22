Investing In New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the recent session, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s traded shares were 3.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.56% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the NYCB share is $14.22, that puts it down -208.46 from that peak though still a striking 21.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.60. The company’s market capitalization is $3.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 54.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 23.93 million shares over the past three months.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) registered a 2.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.56% in intraday trading to $4.61, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.54%, and it has moved by -54.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.45%. The short interest in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is 21.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.62 day(s) to cover.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that New York Community Bancorp Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) shares have gone down -60.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -5.00% against -11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -43.50% this quarter and then drop -68.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -23.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $665.51 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $673.99 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $524.83 million and $779.64 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.80% and then drop by -13.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.89%. While earnings are projected to return -79.77% in 2024, the next five years will return -0.30% per annum.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and April 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 12.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

New York Community Bancorp Inc. insiders own 1.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.03%, with the float percentage being 70.87%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 679 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 84.61 million shares (or 11.71% of all shares), a total value of $951.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 73.0 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $820.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 22.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $256.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.52 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $253.11 million.