Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) Are Up 76.75%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s traded shares were 5.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.54% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the LUNR share is $136.00, that puts it down -1412.79 from that peak though still a striking 76.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.09. The company’s market capitalization is $189.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.02 million shares over the past three months.
Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information
Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) registered a -3.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.54% in intraday trading to $8.99, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 80.52%, and it has moved by 224.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.27%. The short interest in Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) is 1.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.96 day(s) to cover.
Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) estimates and forecasts
Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -571.40% this quarter and then jump 57.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -19.30% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.8 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $45.35 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $37.99 million and $18.24 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -50.50% and then jump by 148.70% in the coming quarter.
LUNR Dividends
Intuitive Machines Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s Major holders
Intuitive Machines Inc insiders own 38.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.89%, with the float percentage being 53.65%. CPMG INC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1.24 million shares (or 4.82% of all shares), a total value of $11.27 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.68 million shares, is of Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania’s that is approximately 2.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.13 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 66361.0, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $0.6 million.