Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: IXHL) Received An 8.62% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:IXHL)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 43.84% or $1.92. The 52-week high for the IXHL share is $12.68, that puts it down -101.27 from that peak though still a striking 68.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.96. The company’s market capitalization is $99.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 35930.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 80.51K shares over the past three months.

Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:IXHL) trade information

Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL) registered a 43.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 43.84% in intraday trading to $6.30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 82.08%, and it has moved by 53.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.81%. The short interest in Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:IXHL) is 61750.0 shares and it means that shorts have 2.31 day(s) to cover.