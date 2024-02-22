Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: IXHL) Received An 8.62% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:IXHL)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 43.84% or $1.92. The 52-week high for the IXHL share is $12.68, that puts it down -101.27 from that peak though still a striking 68.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.96. The company’s market capitalization is $99.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 35930.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 80.51K shares over the past three months.
Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:IXHL) trade information
Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL) registered a 43.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 43.84% in intraday trading to $6.30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 82.08%, and it has moved by 53.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.81%. The short interest in Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:IXHL) is 61750.0 shares and it means that shorts have 2.31 day(s) to cover.
Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Incannex Healthcare Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL) shares have gone up 8.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 95.45% against 11.70.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.94%.
IXHL Dividends
Incannex Healthcare Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:IXHL)’s Major holders
Incannex Healthcare Inc insiders own 21.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.69%, with the float percentage being 7.25%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11667.0 shares (or 0.02% of all shares), a total value of $21408.0 in shares.