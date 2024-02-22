ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) Surged 4.17% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN)’s traded shares were 4.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.08% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the IBN share is $25.59, that puts it down -0.39 from that peak though still a striking 24.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.34. The company’s market capitalization is $89.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.38 million shares over the past three months.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) registered a 0.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.08% in intraday trading to $25.49, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.11%, and it has moved by 4.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.49%. The short interest in ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) is 16.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.6 day(s) to cover.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) shares have gone up 10.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.21% against 8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.00% this quarter and then drop -2.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -30.60% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.49%. While earnings are projected to return 23.02% in 2024, the next five years will return 21.30% per annum.

IBN Dividends

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR is 0.19, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR insiders own 0.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.58%, with the float percentage being 19.62%. WCM Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 727 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 70.43 million shares (or 2.01% of all shares), a total value of $1.63 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 63.99 million shares, is of GQG Partners LLC’s that is approximately 1.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.48 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) shares are Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund owns about 28.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $709.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.9 million, or about 0.57% of the stock, which is worth about $459.34 million.