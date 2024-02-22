How Will Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: VINC) Look After It Drops -19.87% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC)’s traded shares were 1.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.65% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the VINC share is $3.68, that puts it down -19.87 from that peak though still a striking 80.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $65.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 771.51K shares over the past three months.

Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC) trade information

Vincerx Pharma Inc (VINC) registered a -0.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.65% in intraday trading to $3.07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 76.44%, and it has moved by 166.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 186.92%. The short interest in Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC) is 0.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.