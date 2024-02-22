Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) Is Decrease -35.63%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)’s traded shares were 10.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.59% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the PEAK share is $25.98, that puts it down -54.46 from that peak though still a striking 9.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.24. The company’s market capitalization is $9.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.70 million shares over the past three months.
Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) trade information
Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) registered a -0.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.59% in intraday trading to $16.82, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.24%, and it has moved by -14.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.63%. The short interest in Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) is 9.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.73 day(s) to cover.
Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Healthpeak Properties Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) shares have gone down -15.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 0.56% against -4.10.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.23%. While earnings are projected to return -21.98% in 2024, the next five years will return -12.68% per annum.
PEAK Dividends
Healthpeak Properties Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 05 and February 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is 0.90, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.35 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.
Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)’s Major holders
Healthpeak Properties Inc. insiders own 0.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.74%, with the float percentage being 96.91%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 931 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 88.09 million shares (or 16.10% of all shares), a total value of $1.77 billion in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 54.99 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.11 billion.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 23.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $503.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.03 million, or about 3.11% of the stock, which is worth about $342.34 million.