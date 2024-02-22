Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GRCL) Inclined 2.30% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s traded shares were 6.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.05% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the GRCL share is $10.44, that puts it down -1.85 from that peak though still a striking 86.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.40. The company’s market capitalization is $983.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.36 million shares over the past three months.
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL) trade information
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) registered a 0.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.05% in intraday trading to $10.25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.87%, and it has moved by 2.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 369.11%. The short interest in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL) is 1.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.87 day(s) to cover.
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) shares have gone up 222.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.23% against 15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.30% this quarter and then jump 40.00% in the quarter after that.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -68.83%. While earnings are projected to return 20.61% in 2024.
GRCL Dividends
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 11 and March 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s Major holders
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR insiders own 16.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.11%, with the float percentage being 75.49%. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.9 million shares (or 10.32% of all shares), a total value of $37.73 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 9.03 million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 9.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $34.42 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF owns about 0.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 64671.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $0.18 million.