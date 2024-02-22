Given A -17.87% Drop From High, Can NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE)’s traded shares were 4.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.86% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the NXE share is $8.31, that puts it down -17.87 from that peak though still a striking 50.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.49. The company’s market capitalization is $3.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.14 million shares over the past three months.
NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) trade information
NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) registered a 0.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.86% in intraday trading to $7.05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.37%, and it has moved by -3.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.60%. The short interest in NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) is 40.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.79 day(s) to cover.
NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that NexGen Energy Ltd has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) shares have gone up 36.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -44.44% against 8.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then drop -200.00% in the quarter after that.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.11%. While earnings are projected to return -79.16% in 2024.
NXE Dividends
NexGen Energy Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders
NexGen Energy Ltd insiders own 8.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.87%, with the float percentage being 53.28%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 290 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.15 million shares (or 4.05% of all shares), a total value of $99.61 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 16.62 million shares, is of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s that is approximately 3.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $78.29 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 22.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $133.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.18 million, or about 1.95% of the stock, which is worth about $47.95 million.