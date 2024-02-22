Given A -15.83% Drop From High, Can Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ: WIMI) Quickly Recover?

During the recent session, Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s traded shares were 1.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.51% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the WIMI share is $1.39, that puts it down -15.83 from that peak though still a striking 53.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $91.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.58 million shares over the past three months.
Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information
Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (WIMI) registered a -5.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.51% in intraday trading to $1.20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.96%, and it has moved by 74.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.83%. The short interest in Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) is 0.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.27 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
WIMI Dividends
Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders
Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.63%, with the float percentage being 10.63%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 0.45% of all shares), a total value of $0.38 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.2 million shares, is of Gsa Capital Partners Llp’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.22 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (WIMI) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Emerging Markets Social Core Equity. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 28988.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26668.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 27292.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $31931.0.