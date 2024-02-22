GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) Drops -3.35% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC)’s traded shares were 5.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $84.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.63% or -$1.41. The 52-week high for the GEHC share is $87.83, that puts it down -3.35 from that peak though still a striking 26.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $62.35. The company’s market capitalization is $38.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.96 million shares over the past three months.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) registered a -1.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.63% in intraday trading to $84.98, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.24%, and it has moved by 13.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.14%. The short interest in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC) is 15.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.97 day(s) to cover.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) shares have gone up 23.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.41% against 17.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.10% this quarter and then jump 10.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.81 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.98 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.71 billion and $4.82 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.20% and then jump by 3.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.54%. While earnings are projected to return 9.26% in 2024.

GEHC Dividends

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.14 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC)’s Major holders

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc insiders own 0.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.68%, with the float percentage being 84.75%. General Electric Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,497 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 61.58 million shares (or 13.54% of all shares), a total value of $5.0 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49.57 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 10.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.03 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) shares are Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Investment Company Of America owns about 16.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.09 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.05 million, or about 2.65% of the stock, which is worth about $979.3 million.