Following Its 52-Week Low, SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM)’S Share Price Rose 11.94% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -60.32%

During the recent session, SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s traded shares were 1.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.32% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the SSRM share is $17.72, that puts it down -314.99 from that peak though still a striking 11.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.76. The company’s market capitalization is $870.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.15 million shares over the past three months.

SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) registered a -5.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.32% in intraday trading to $4.27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.47%, and it has moved by -56.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.97%. The short interest in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) is 4.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.94 day(s) to cover.

SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SSR Mining Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) shares have gone down -70.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 65.67% against 10.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 175.00% this quarter and then drop -120.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $434.6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $407.11 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $306.38 million and $363.89 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.90% and then jump by 11.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.06%. While earnings are projected to return 53.43% in 2024.

SSRM Dividends

SSR Mining Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for SSR Mining Inc is 0.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.56 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s Major holders

SSR Mining Inc insiders own 0.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.24%, with the float percentage being 74.69%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 388 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.0 million shares (or 10.30% of all shares), a total value of $297.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.8 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $294.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 10.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $144.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.41 million, or about 3.63% of the stock, which is worth about $98.48 million.