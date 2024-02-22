Following Its 52-Week Low, PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN)’S Share Price Rose 1.72% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -33.05%

During the last session, PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)’s traded shares were 7.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.87% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the PENN share is $32.08, that puts it down -84.16 from that peak though still a striking 1.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.12. The company’s market capitalization is $2.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.41 million shares over the past three months.

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) registered a 0.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.87% in intraday trading to $17.42, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.33%, and it has moved by -25.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.12%. The short interest in PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) is 17.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.41 day(s) to cover.

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PENN Entertainment Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) shares have gone down -23.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 81.37% against 23.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -115.70% this quarter and then drop -81.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.66 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.7 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.59 billion and $1.67 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.30% and then jump by 1.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 83.60% in 2024, the next five years will return 9.09% per annum.

PENN Dividends

PENN Entertainment Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Major holders

PENN Entertainment Inc insiders own 0.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.88%, with the float percentage being 92.71%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 513 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.27 million shares (or 12.10% of all shares), a total value of $439.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.05 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $361.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Baron Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $114.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.72 million, or about 3.13% of the stock, which is worth about $113.45 million.