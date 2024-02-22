Following Its 52-Week Low, Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX)’S Share Price Rose 57.97% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -2.71%

During the last session, Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s traded shares were 0.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.50% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the NRIX share is $13.99, that puts it down -39.34 from that peak though still a striking 57.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.22. The company’s market capitalization is $490.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 741.84K shares over the past three months.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) registered a -0.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.50% in intraday trading to $10.04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.14%, and it has moved by 26.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.29%. The short interest in Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX) is 7.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.05 day(s) to cover.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nurix Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) shares have gone up 17.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -28.68% against 15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.00% this quarter and then drop -91.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -12.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.22 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.75 million by the end of May 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -59.00%. While earnings are projected to return -19.49% in 2024.

NRIX Dividends

Nurix Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 11 and April 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s Major holders

Nurix Therapeutics Inc insiders own 2.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.72%, with the float percentage being 101.41%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 182 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.52 million shares (or 9.32% of all shares), a total value of $45.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.88 million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 8.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $38.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 2.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.57 million, or about 3.24% of the stock, which is worth about $15.7 million.