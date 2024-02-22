Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE): A Look At Its Value

During the recent session, Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. The 52-week high for the FATE share is $7.74, that puts it down -13.32 from that peak though still a striking 76.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.63. The company’s market capitalization is $673.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.53 million shares over the past three months.

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.24%, and it has moved by 41.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.27%. The short interest in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) is 11.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.65 day(s) to cover.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fate Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) shares have gone up 156.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.83% against 15.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.32%. While earnings are projected to return 40.98% in 2024.

FATE Dividends

Fate Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

Fate Therapeutics Inc insiders own 1.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.58%, with the float percentage being 101.04%. Redmile Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 226 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.12 million shares (or 13.32% of all shares), a total value of $62.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.98 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 12.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $57.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 8.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.56 million, or about 2.60% of the stock, which is worth about $12.2 million.