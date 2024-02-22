During The Past Six Months, Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) Shares Took An 0.00% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE:NAT)’s traded shares were 4.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.72% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the NAT share is $4.83, that puts it down -16.11 from that peak though still a striking 21.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.26. The company’s market capitalization is $868.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.38 million shares over the past three months.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) registered a -0.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.72% in intraday trading to $4.16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.48%, and it has moved by -3.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.04%. The short interest in Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE:NAT) is 5.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.78 day(s) to cover.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nordic American Tankers Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.50% this quarter and then drop -36.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 60.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $68.69 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $77.41 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $71.1 million and $87.09 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.40% and then drop by -11.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 756.94% in 2024, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nordic American Tankers Ltd is 0.49, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.78 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Nordic American Tankers Ltd insiders own 3.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.86%, with the float percentage being 47.29%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 255 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.25 million shares (or 5.86% of all shares), a total value of $44.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.12 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 3.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $29.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 4.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.18 million, or about 1.52% of the stock, which is worth about $12.44 million.