During The Past Six Months, Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) Shares Took An 316.99% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the recent session, Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT)’s traded shares were 0.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.11% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the APLT share is $6.00, that puts it down -8.11 from that peak though still a striking 86.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $428.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.94 million shares over the past three months.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) registered a 8.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.11% in intraday trading to $5.55, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 106.94%, and it has moved by 105.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 454.60%. The short interest in Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) is 3.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.8 day(s) to cover.