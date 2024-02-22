Does ProSomnus Inc (NASDAQ: OSA) Still Look Attractive After A -32.70% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, ProSomnus Inc (NASDAQ:OSA)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.22% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the OSA share is $5.69, that puts it down -1038.0 from that peak though still a striking 30.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $8.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 91280.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 2.00 million shares over the past three months.

ProSomnus Inc (NASDAQ:OSA) trade information

ProSomnus Inc (OSA) registered a 2.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.22% in intraday trading to $0.50, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -32.70%, and it has moved by -32.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.24%. The short interest in ProSomnus Inc (NASDAQ:OSA) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.19 day(s) to cover.