Does ProSomnus Inc (NASDAQ: OSA) Still Look Attractive After A -32.70% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, ProSomnus Inc (NASDAQ:OSA)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.22% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the OSA share is $5.69, that puts it down -1038.0 from that peak though still a striking 30.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $8.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 91280.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 2.00 million shares over the past three months.
ProSomnus Inc (NASDAQ:OSA) trade information
ProSomnus Inc (OSA) registered a 2.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.22% in intraday trading to $0.50, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -32.70%, and it has moved by -32.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.24%. The short interest in ProSomnus Inc (NASDAQ:OSA) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.19 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.36 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.22 million by the end of Mar 2024.
OSA Dividends
ProSomnus Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
ProSomnus Inc (NASDAQ:OSA)’s Major holders
ProSomnus Inc insiders own 19.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.70%, with the float percentage being 67.09%. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.43 million shares (or 2.69% of all shares), a total value of $1.34 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.39 million shares, is of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 2.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.2 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ProSomnus Inc (OSA) shares are RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Strategic Income Fd and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Strategic Income Fd owns about 33418.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32736.0, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $0.16 million.