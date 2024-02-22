Does Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) Still Look Attractive After A 5.13% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)’s traded shares were 10.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.11% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the KMI share is $18.30, that puts it down -5.05 from that peak though still a striking 8.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.89. The company’s market capitalization is $38.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.67 million shares over the past three months.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) registered a 2.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.11% in intraday trading to $17.42, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.13%, and it has moved by 1.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.75%. The short interest in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) is 31.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 2 day(s) to cover.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kinder Morgan Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) shares have gone up 0.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.21% against -0.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.49 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.98 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.87%. While earnings are projected to return 13.67% in 2024, the next five years will return 0.30% per annum.

KMI Dividends

Kinder Morgan Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 17 and April 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kinder Morgan Inc is 1.13, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)’s Major holders

Kinder Morgan Inc insiders own 12.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.37%, with the float percentage being 73.76%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,758 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 173.46 million shares (or 7.78% of all shares), a total value of $2.99 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 156.36 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.69 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 59.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.02 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 53.69 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $924.6 million.