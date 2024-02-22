Does BlackBerry Ltd’s (NYSE:BB) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)’s traded shares were 4.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.74% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the BB share is $5.75, that puts it down -112.18 from that peak though still a striking 4.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.59. The company’s market capitalization is $1.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.75 million shares over the past three months.

The stock spiked 0.74% in intraday trading to $2.71, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -24.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.70%. The short interest in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) is 44.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.35 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BlackBerry Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BlackBerry Ltd (BB) shares have gone down -38.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 100.00% against 14.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then drop -133.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $154.59 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $151.12 million by the end of May 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 93.65% in 2024.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 04 and March 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

BlackBerry Ltd insiders own 1.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.76%, with the float percentage being 53.62%. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 301 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 46.72 million shares (or 8.00% of all shares), a total value of $258.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42.24 million shares, is of Fifthdelta Ltd’s that is approximately 7.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $233.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BlackBerry Ltd (BB) shares are First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF owns about 16.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $78.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.98 million, or about 1.71% of the stock, which is worth about $55.16 million.