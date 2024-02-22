Does Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:ARQT) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.97% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the ARQT share is $17.57, that puts it down -83.98 from that peak though still a striking 81.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.76. The company’s market capitalization is $923.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.80 million shares over the past three months.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) trade information
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) registered a 2.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.97% in intraday trading to $9.55, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.92%, and it has moved by 127.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.01%. The short interest in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) is 16.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.82 day(s) to cover.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) shares have gone up 27.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.69% against 15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.90% this quarter and then jump 38.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,461.30% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.34 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.97 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.96 million and $2.78 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 283.00% and then jump by 330.40% in the coming quarter.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -110.36%. While earnings are projected to return 30.77% in 2024, the next five years will return 9.80% per annum.
ARQT Dividends
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.