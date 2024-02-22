Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) After A -0.15% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.73% or -$2.9. The 52-week high for the ARVN share is $53.08, that puts it down -11.28 from that peak though still a striking 71.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.57. The company’s market capitalization is $2.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 858.88K shares over the past three months.
Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) trade information
Arvinas Inc (ARVN) registered a -5.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.73% in intraday trading to $47.70, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.15%, and it has moved by 30.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.97%. The short interest in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) is 6.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.34 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Arvinas Inc (ARVN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Arvinas Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arvinas Inc (ARVN) shares have gone up 78.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.45% against 15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.60% this quarter and then jump 7.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.80% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $49.3 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $36.37 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $38 million and $32.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.70% and then jump by 11.90% in the coming quarter.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -42.94%. While earnings are projected to return 3.77% in 2024.
ARVN Dividends
Arvinas Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.