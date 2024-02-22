Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ: CYN) Surged 19.52% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the recent session, Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN)’s traded shares were 8.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.32% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the CYN share is $1.38, that puts it down -557.14 from that peak though still a striking 42.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $8.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.05 million shares over the past three months.
Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information
Cyngn Inc (CYN) registered a 8.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.32% in intraday trading to $0.21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.30%, and it has moved by 19.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.89%. The short interest in Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) is 5.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.27 day(s) to cover.
Cyngn Inc (CYN) estimates and forecasts
Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.30% this quarter and then jump 13.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 480.20% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $360k by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $262k and $872k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -73.30% and then drop by -58.70% in the coming quarter.
CYN Dividends
Cyngn Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN)’s Major holders
Cyngn Inc insiders own 1.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.75%, with the float percentage being 60.63%. Redpoint Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.46 million shares (or 7.09% of all shares), a total value of $2.87 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.58 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.68 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cyngn Inc (CYN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.1 million, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.