Could Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST)’s traded shares were 5.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $55.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.47% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the MNST share is $60.47, that puts it down -9.67 from that peak though still a striking 14.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $47.13. The company’s market capitalization is $57.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.41 million shares over the past three months.

Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) registered a -0.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.47% in intraday trading to $55.14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.82%, and it has moved by -2.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.86%. The short interest in Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) is 11.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.96 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Monster Beverage Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) shares have gone down -3.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.29% against 30.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.70% this quarter and then jump 13.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.76 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.91 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.51 billion and $1.7 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.10% and then jump by 12.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.49%. While earnings are projected to return 40.56% in 2024, the next five years will return 22.81% per annum.

MNST Dividends

Monster Beverage Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST)’s Major holders

Monster Beverage Corp. insiders own 28.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.10%, with the float percentage being 94.88%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,377 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 63.49 million shares (or 6.06% of all shares), a total value of $3.65 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 53.32 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.06 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 22.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.31 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.19 million, or about 1.74% of the stock, which is worth about $1.04 billion.