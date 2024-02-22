Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW)’s 2.26% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW)’s traded shares were 5.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $64.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.87% or $0.55. The 52-week high for the SCHW share is $81.32, that puts it down -26.8 from that peak though still a striking 29.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.00. The company’s market capitalization is $113.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.14 million shares over the past three months.

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) registered a 0.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.87% in intraday trading to $64.13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.26%, and it has moved by 0.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.16%. The short interest in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) is 17.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.01 day(s) to cover.

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Charles Schwab Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) shares have gone up 7.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.39% against 13.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -19.40% this quarter and then jump 8.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.72 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.83 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.13 billion and $4.66 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.10% and then jump by 3.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.76%. While earnings are projected to return 7.89% in 2024, the next five years will return 10.78% per annum.

SCHW Dividends

Charles Schwab Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 15 and April 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Charles Schwab Corp. is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.56 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW)’s Major holders

Charles Schwab Corp. insiders own 6.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.00%, with the float percentage being 91.79%. Toronto Dominion Bank is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,337 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 225.99 million shares (or 12.77% of all shares), a total value of $12.81 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 122.83 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 6.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.96 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 52.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.98 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 46.91 million, or about 2.65% of the stock, which is worth about $2.66 billion.