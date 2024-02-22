Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) Investing Potential Is $17.50

During the last session, Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)’s traded shares were 8.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.86% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the CVE share is $21.37, that puts it down -22.11 from that peak though still a striking 16.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.69. The company’s market capitalization is $33.19B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.25 million shares over the past three months.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) registered a 1.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.86% in intraday trading to $17.50, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.89%, and it has moved by 16.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.74%. The short interest in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) is 38.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.3 day(s) to cover.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cenovus Energy Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) shares have gone down -8.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.57% against -4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 54.20% this quarter and then jump 53.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.66 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.66 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.31 billion and $9.51 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.40% and then jump by 12.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 24.69% in 2024, the next five years will return -8.41% per annum.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cenovus Energy Inc is 0.39, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.23 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

Cenovus Energy Inc insiders own 31.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.42%, with the float percentage being 80.83%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 615 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 155.04 million shares (or 8.22% of all shares), a total value of $2.63 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 147.37 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 7.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.5 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 93.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.6 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 72.67 million, or about 3.85% of the stock, which is worth about $1.23 billion.