Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) Surged 1.36% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA)’s traded shares were 4.24 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $48.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.47% or -$5.67. The 52-week high for the CAVA share is $58.10, that puts it down -19.77 from that peak though still a striking 40.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.05. The company’s market capitalization is $5.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.04 million shares over the past three months.
Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) trade information
Cava Group Inc (CAVA) registered a -10.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.47% in intraday trading to $48.51, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.85%, and it has moved by 1.36% in 30 days. The short interest in Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) is 10.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.69 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $173.89 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $238.39 million by the end of Mar 2024.
CAVA Dividends
Cava Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA)’s Major holders
Cava Group Inc insiders own 3.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.70%, with the float percentage being 76.44%. Artal Group S.A. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 245 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32.01 million shares (or 28.18% of all shares), a total value of $1.31 billion in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 12.67 million shares, is of T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 11.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $518.96 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cava Group Inc (CAVA) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Core Equity Trust. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $102.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.64 million, or about 0.56% of the stock, which is worth about $26.05 million.