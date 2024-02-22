Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) Surged 1.36% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA)’s traded shares were 4.24 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $48.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.47% or -$5.67. The 52-week high for the CAVA share is $58.10, that puts it down -19.77 from that peak though still a striking 40.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.05. The company’s market capitalization is $5.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.04 million shares over the past three months.

Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) trade information

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) registered a -10.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.47% in intraday trading to $48.51, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.85%, and it has moved by 1.36% in 30 days. The short interest in Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) is 10.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.69 day(s) to cover.