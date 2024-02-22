Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) Given A -843.11% drop From High?

During the recent session, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s traded shares were 2.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.57% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the VTYX share is $47.25, that puts it down -843.11 from that peak though still a striking 62.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.87. The company’s market capitalization is $295.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.69 million shares over the past three months.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) registered a -0.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.57% in intraday trading to $5.01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 101.25%, and it has moved by 148.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.21%. The short interest in Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) is 4.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.21 day(s) to cover.