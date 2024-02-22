Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) Given A -843.11% drop From High?

During the recent session, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s traded shares were 2.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.57% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the VTYX share is $47.25, that puts it down -843.11 from that peak though still a striking 62.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.87. The company’s market capitalization is $295.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.69 million shares over the past three months.
Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information
Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) registered a -0.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.57% in intraday trading to $5.01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 101.25%, and it has moved by 148.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.21%. The short interest in Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) is 4.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.21 day(s) to cover.
Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Ventyx Biosciences Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) shares have gone down -84.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -56.04% against 15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -45.20% this quarter and then drop -27.90% in the quarter after that.
VTYX Dividends
Ventyx Biosciences Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 25 and March 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders
Ventyx Biosciences Inc insiders own 3.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.84%, with the float percentage being 94.28%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 184 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 4.27 million shares (or 7.22% of all shares), a total value of $21.33 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 3.81 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $19.07 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.72 million, or about 2.91% of the stock, which is worth about $8.6 million.