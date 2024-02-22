Boom Or Bust: Where Does Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: CRGE) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s traded shares were 1.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.69. The company’s market capitalization is $17.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.95 million shares over the past three months.

Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE) registered a -0.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.63% in intraday trading to $0.08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.19%, and it has moved by -49.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.32%. The short interest in Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE) is 18.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $134.06 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $123.4 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $167.96 million and $193.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -20.20% and then drop by -36.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -133.34%. While earnings are projected to return 48.57% in 2024.

CRGE Dividends

Charge Enterprises Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s Major holders

Charge Enterprises Inc insiders own 49.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.04%, with the float percentage being 47.31%. Arena Investors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 11.6 million shares (or 6.11% of all shares), a total value of $0.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.3 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 3.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.55 million, or about 1.34% of the stock, which is worth about $0.2 million.