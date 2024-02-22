Biolase Inc (NASDAQ: BIOL): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s traded shares were 3.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. The 52-week high for the BIOL share is $52.00, that puts it down -37042.86 from that peak though still a striking 7.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $0.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.21 million shares over the past three months.

Biolase Inc (BIOL) registered a -0.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.07% in intraday trading to $0.14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.98%, and it has moved by -83.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.68%. The short interest in Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) is 96560.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.14 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Biolase Inc (BIOL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 98.00% this quarter and then jump 95.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.55 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.8 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.05 million and $10.47 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.60% and then jump by 3.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 52.73%. While earnings are projected to return 93.66% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

BIOL Dividends

Biolase Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 26 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s Major holders

Biolase Inc insiders own 0.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.49%, with the float percentage being 1.50%. Anson Funds Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 0.96% of all shares), a total value of $26473.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25018.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3577.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Biolase Inc (BIOL) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 5387.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $770.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 925.0, or about 0.00% of the stock, which is worth about $132.0.