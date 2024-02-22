B2gold Corp (AMEX: BTG) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG)’s traded shares were 3.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. The 52-week high for the BTG share is $4.40, that puts it down -74.6 from that peak though still a striking 3.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.43. The company’s market capitalization is $3.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.35 million shares over the past three months.

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.20%, and it has moved by -12.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.10%. The short interest in B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG) is 16.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.61 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

B2gold Corp (BTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that B2gold Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. B2gold Corp (BTG) shares have gone down -17.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.00% against 4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -27.30% this quarter and then drop -50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $501.42 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $417.47 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $592.47 million and $458 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -15.40% and then drop by -8.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.49%. While earnings are projected to return 16.61% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

BTG Dividends

B2gold Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for B2gold Corp is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.35 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG)’s Major holders

B2gold Corp insiders own 0.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.93%, with the float percentage being 66.57%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 398 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 143.09 million shares (or 11.03% of all shares), a total value of $510.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 103.74 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $370.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of B2gold Corp (BTG) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 68.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $199.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 68.41 million, or about 5.27% of the stock, which is worth about $197.7 million.