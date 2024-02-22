ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX) Is Up 29.92% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 1.59% – What To Do Now

During the last session, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX)’s traded shares were 7.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.63% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the ASX share is $9.77, that puts it down -2.2 from that peak though still a striking 29.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.70. The company’s market capitalization is $20.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.26 million shares over the past three months.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) registered a 0.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.63% in intraday trading to $9.56, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.25%, and it has moved by 1.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.65%. The short interest in ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX) is 5.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.84 day(s) to cover.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) shares have gone up 27.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.65% against 6.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.53 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.81 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.72%. While earnings are projected to return 32.82% in 2024, the next five years will return -2.80% per annum.

ASX Dividends

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR is 0.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.89 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX)’s Major holders

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.14%, with the float percentage being 7.14%. Lazard Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 316 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 30.75 million shares (or 1.40% of all shares), a total value of $239.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.38 million shares, is of Fisher Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $166.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) shares are iShares Semiconductor ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Semiconductor ETF owns about 6.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.57 million, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $26.82 million.