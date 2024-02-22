As The Stock Rises By 10.46% Year-To-Date, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2024

During the last session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR)’s traded shares were 15.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. The 52-week high for the PBR share is $17.91, that puts it down -1.53 from that peak though still a striking 48.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.10. The company’s market capitalization is $65.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.78 million shares over the past three months.

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.01%, and it has moved by 12.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.50%. The short interest in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) is 26.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.22 day(s) to cover.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) shares have gone up 31.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -25.52% against -27.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.00% this quarter and then drop -19.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -17.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.66 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.25 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $30.15 billion and $26.84 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.30% and then drop by -2.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -30.57% in 2024, the next five years will return -8.80% per annum.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR is 2.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 12.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.06%, with the float percentage being 22.06%. GQG Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 649 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 211.01 million shares (or 5.67% of all shares), a total value of $2.92 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 57.35 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 1.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $793.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) shares are Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund owns about 48.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $715.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 44.26 million, or about 1.19% of the stock, which is worth about $612.18 million.