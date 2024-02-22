As The Stock Falls By -75.97% Year-To-Date, BowFlex Inc (NYSE: BFX)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2024

During the recent session, BowFlex Inc (NYSE:BFX)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.90% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the BFX share is $1.80, that puts it down -847.37 from that peak though still a striking 5.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $6.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 329.25K shares over the past three months.
BowFlex Inc (NYSE:BFX) trade information
BowFlex Inc (BFX) registered a -11.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.90% in intraday trading to $0.19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -64.63%, and it has moved by -70.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.61%. The short interest in BowFlex Inc (NYSE:BFX) is 0.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.2 day(s) to cover.
BowFlex Inc (BFX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that BowFlex Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BowFlex Inc (BFX) shares have gone down -81.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.88% against 14.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.60% this quarter and then jump 47.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -21.90% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $77.55 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $56.15 million by the end of Mar 2024.
BFX Dividends
BowFlex Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 21 and May 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
BowFlex Inc (NYSE:BFX)’s Major holders
BowFlex Inc insiders own 15.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.11%, with the float percentage being 21.56%.