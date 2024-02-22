Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) At $133.84 Is Worth A Gamble

During the recent session, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)’s traded shares were 9.82 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $133.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.47% or $10.45. The 52-week high for the ARM share is $164.00, that puts it down -22.53 from that peak though still a striking 65.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.50. The company’s market capitalization is $137.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 50.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.00 million shares over the past three months.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) registered a 8.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.47% in intraday trading to $133.84, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.89%, and it has moved by 75.30% in 30 days. The short interest in Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) is 9.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.32 day(s) to cover.