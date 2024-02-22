After A -8.32% Drop In The Last Week, Does Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ: EAST) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST)’s traded shares were 0.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.06% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the EAST share is $8.22, that puts it down -722.0 from that peak though still a striking 10.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $1.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12180.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 46.23K shares over the past three months.

Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) registered a -1.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.06% in intraday trading to $1.00, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.32%, and it has moved by -6.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.16%. The short interest in Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) is 32689.999999999996 shares and it means that shorts have 0.65 day(s) to cover.

Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eastside Distilling Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) shares have gone down -50.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.76% against 6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 92.70% this quarter and then jump 89.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -10.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.68 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.04 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.31 million and $2.85 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 59.40% and then jump by 76.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.50%.

EAST Dividends

Eastside Distilling Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST)’s Major holders

Eastside Distilling Inc insiders own 9.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.19%, with the float percentage being 22.30%. Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1497.0 shares (or 0.13% of all shares), a total value of $4835.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 575.0 shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1857.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 7879.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25448.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3187.0, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $11473.0.