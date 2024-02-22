A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY)

During the recent session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.23% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the LICY share is $6.58, that puts it down -1395.45 from that peak though still a striking 20.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $78.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.90 million shares over the past three months.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) registered a -1.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.23% in intraday trading to $0.44, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.17%, and it has moved by -5.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.99%. The short interest in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) is 13.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.93 day(s) to cover.