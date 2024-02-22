A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY)

During the recent session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.23% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the LICY share is $6.58, that puts it down -1395.45 from that peak though still a striking 20.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $78.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.90 million shares over the past three months.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) registered a -1.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.23% in intraday trading to $0.44, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.17%, and it has moved by -5.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.99%. The short interest in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) is 13.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.93 day(s) to cover.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) estimates and forecasts
Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.30% this quarter and then jump 18.20% in the quarter after that.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.45 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.82 million by the end of Mar 2024.
LICY Dividends
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.